Five Ten Men's Freerider DLX Shoe - 8.5 - Core Black / Core Black / Grey Three

The Five Ten Men's Freerider DLX Shoe is a bike shoe for riders who like to power through city and mountain terrain all while keeping a casual look. It's designed to be versatile, with a synthetic coated leather Upper that can handle the wear and tear of a variety of conditions while the Stealth S1 rubber and Dotty tread add grip whenever and wherever you need it. Its sleek black look looks great both on and off the bike, making this shoe a do-it-all option for riders who spend all of their free time hopping in and out of the saddle. Features of the Five Ten Men's Freerider DLX Shoe Upper: Weather friendly PU Leather for durability and comfort in all conditions Midsole: Rubber cup sole for added durability Mid-flex Midsole balances pedal feel and power output Outsole: Stealth S1 dotty Outsole for unbeatable grip