Oakley Men's Frogskins™ Staple X Oakley Collection Sunglasses

Paying tribute to the bold, unique heritage of Frogskins, the special-edition Oakley® x Staple ROYGBIV Spectrum Collection retains signature design characteristics of the original with a fresh new look. Staple took inspiration from a vintage Oakley advertisement which featured the original Frogskins logo, creating a collection which pays homage to the iconic frame in four different styles: Frogskins Classic, Frogskins Mix, Frogskins 35th Anniversary and Frogskins Lite. The styles feature different colors of the ROYGBIV spectrum, all etched with a Staple Pigeon on the lens and come complete with a neoprene strap. In pop culture, it was a time like no other. Ronald Reagan was in the White House, The Terminator was in the box office and Run DMC was in certified gold. It was also the time when Oakley created one-of-a-kind sunglasses called Frogskins. Oakley resurrected the original tooling from the '80s giving you a chance to own a piece of history.