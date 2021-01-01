Carhartt Men's Full Swing Cryder Jacket - Small Regular - Navy

The Carhartt Men's Full Swing Cryder Jacket is a warm, durable jacket for outdoor work. The Full Swing; line is designed for easy, natural movements while working hard. On the job, around the home, or just outdoors enjoying the Woods. Swing a hammer, axe, or other tool and do so comfortably. The 3M; Thinsulate; Insulation provides heat while the Quick Duck; canvas is light yet strong for holding up to constant abuse. Features of the Carhartt Men's Full Swing Cryder Jacket Rain Defender durable water repellent 30% lighter and ounce-for-ounce as durable as sandstone Rugged Flex durable stretch Technology for ease of movement Mighty Back bi-swing between shoulders for instant recovery Flex Elbow for less restriction Freedom Gusset under arm Mock neck collar with zip-through and detachable hood Two zippered chest pockets Two lowerhand pockets with hidden snap closure Internal rib knit storm cuffs with ergonomic-shaped sleeve hem Adjustable draw cord bottom hem Drop tail Triplestitched main seams Two-way center front zipper with inner storm flap