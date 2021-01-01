Carhartt Men's Full Swing Traditional Coat - Large Regular - Carhartt Brown

The Carhartt Men's Full Swing Traditional Coat is a jacket for staying warm on the job. Work hard and the heavyweight ring-spun washed cotton duck fabric holds up to the abrasion. Broken in and freedom to move so you can go unrestricted all day long. The 3M Thinsulate Insulation has been quilted in to bring the heat through cold weather. Features of the Carhartt Men's Full Swing Traditional Coat Nylon taffeta quilted to the 80 gram 3M Thinsulate Insulation Mighty Back bi-swing between shoulders for instant recovery Flex Elbow for less restriction Freedom Gusset under the arms Corduroy-trimmed collar Two-way center front zipper with snap and hook-and-loop secure storm flap Two bellowed chest pockets with button closure Two large bellowed lower-front pockets with reinforcement and tricot lining Internal rib-knit storm cuffs Two inside pockets with hook-and-loop closure and zipper Drawcord adjustment at waist Triple-stitched main seams