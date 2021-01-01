VRST Men's Full-Zip Blazer, XL, Pure Black

Stay protected from unpredictable weather in the VRST™ Men’s Full-Zip Blazer. With water repellent technology, a full-zip design and snaps at the sleeve hems, you can remain dry and comfortable throughout your day. Reflective bonding under the collar ensures that you’re easy to spot in low light environments. Fit & Design: Tailored fit long sleeve blazer Slim fit through sleeves and body Full-zip design offers easy adjustability 4-way stretch construction is designed to comfortably move with you Reflective bonding under collar Snaps at sleeve hems offer a secure fit Zippered hand pockets provide ample storage space Exposed zipper chest pocket to securely store small items VRST™ Heatseal logo Technology: Water repellent technology keeps water away from your jacket so you can stay dry in brief, light rain during your commute or workout