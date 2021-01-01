Russell Mens Full Zip Outdoor Fleece Jacket (Black) - 3XL - Also in: M, S, XS, XXL, 4XL, XL, L

Compact fleece material, the smooth surface and the panelled construction allow for excellent fit and a more modern look. - Designed to fit and flatter. - To be warn alone or as an additional layer. - Dense, compact pile for improved wearer warmth. - Cadet collar. - Side pockets with reversed zips and inner mesh lining. - Cord pulls to all zips. - Contemporary panelled styling. - Zipped hand warmer pockets. - Reverse zippers. - Bungee cord in hem. - Hanging loop and name label. - Smooth compact fabric enhances the quality and appearance of decoration. - Also available in ladies sizes, code 8700F. - and in childrens sizes, code 8700B. - Weight: 320g/m². - Fabric: 100% Polyester anti-pill fleece. - XS (34-36: To Fit (ins)). - S (36-38: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (40-42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (42-44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (46-48: To Fit (ins)). - 4XL (48-50: To Fit (ins)). - Gender: Men