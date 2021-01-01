B & C Mens Full Zip Waterproof Bodywarmer/Gilet (Red) - L - Also in: M, 3XL, S, 2XL, XL

Trendy down bodywarmer. - Full-zip opening with zip puller in contrasted color. - 2 outer pockets with zip and zip pullers. - 1 inner wallet pocket. - Open hem and longer back than front. - Large back area without stitching. - Invisible zipper opening in the middle of the back for easy decoration. - Outer fabric: 100% Taffeta Nylon, waterproof. - Inner fabric: 100% padded Polyester lining, 200gsm. - Chest (to fit) S - 36/38", M - 38/40", L - 41/42", XL - 43/44", XXL - 45/47", 3XL* - 47/49" *3XL only available in these colors. - Gender: Men