Features of the Howler Brothers Men's Fuzzy Depot Jacket 100% polyester sherpa lining at body Welted front placket with shank buttons Single snap chest pocket with signature bolt embroidery Snap cufs Corduroy HB Depot Jacket and added a layer of sherpa fleece lining to give it a little throwback vibe and a wealth of toasty warmth Fuzzy Depot Jacket will be your best friend at the football tailgater and moontower beer bust when the chilly wind is blowing Fabric Details 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex