Signature Gold by GOLDTOE Men's Garment Dye Crew Socks - Denim/Green

Elevate your everyday with the Garment Dye Crew Socks from the Signature Collection by GOLDTOE. These soft crew socks rise to mid-calf and have been knit first, then washed in color utilizing a garment dyeing technique. Since each pair is washed in dye all at once, you’ll see some variation where the color collects differently. This is what gives garment-dyed pieces subtle variation in color. In effect, no pair is exactly alike and only improves with age; as the dye washes down over time, it gives an authentic, heritage look that works perfectly with your favorite jeans and old school sweatshirt, or gives your office-ready look a subtle yet colorful pop. Arch support and a cushioned foot provide modern, all day comfort to these vintage inspired Garment Dye Crew Socks from the Signature Collection by GOLDTOE. Size: 6-12.5. Color: Denim/Green. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.