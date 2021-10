With sleeves that hit at just the right spot on the biceps, Madewell's signature tee nails the not-too-big, not-too-tight thing. Made of ringspun cotton jersey, this garment-dyed crewneck feels broken-in from the jump (and gets even softer with each wash). Style Name: Madewell Garment Dyed Allday Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt. Style Number: 6547742.