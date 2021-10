With sleeves that hit at just the right spot on the biceps, Madewell's signature garment-dyed T-shirt nails the not-too-big, not-too-tight thing. Made of ringspun cotton jersey, this crewneck feels broken-in from the jump (and gets even softer with each wash). 28" length (size Medium) Crewneck Short sleeves Lighthouse, Dark Palm, Faded Peach and Cool Dawn are 100% cotton; all other colors are 55% cotton, 35% polyester, 10% viscose Machine wash,