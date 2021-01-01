Men's Georgia Boot GB00245 Athens Waterproof Side-Zip Boot

Keep your feet dry and comfortable all day wearing the Georgia Boot Athens Waterproof Side-Zip Boot. Featuring the Georgia® waterproof system, this durable boot provides full protection from the elements. Moreover, the AMP insole cushions your feet in optimum comfort, while the TPU shank offers stability and arch support. Features and Benefits Georgia® waterproof system Goodyear® welt construction Side zipper Buckle detail TPU shank Anchor Disk by Georgia for added heel support AMP insole EVA midsole ASTM F2892 electrical hazard standard Style number: GB00245