Men's Georgia Boot GB00284 6" Rumbler Comp Toe Waterproof Work Boot

The Georgia Boot Rumbler Composite Toe Waterproof Work Boot will help you fight through all the bumps in the road! The upper on this 6" work boot is constructed from full- grain leather and features combination eyelet or hook hardware and an external TPU toe cap for added abrasion resistance and durability. The tongue and collar are padded for extra comfort. The removable leather Comfort Cover prevents pinch points while providing protection. Your feet will not only stay dry, but feel the ultimate comfort provided by the AMP LT memory foam insole. The composite toe cap is Ergo-Fit which means shaped to match the contours of your foot, allowing more wiggle room for your toes. It meets the standards for ASTM F2413 protective toe classification. Additionally this boot meets the ASTM F2413 classification for electrical hazard footwear. The triple density outsole features an internal EVA midsole encapsulated in an external TPU heel stabilizer and rubber outsole. Features and Benefits High performance mesh lining Georgia waterproof system Combination eyelet/hook hardware AMP LT insole with memory foam Double ribbed steel shank Internal EVA midsole encapsulated in external TPU heel stabilizer External TPU toe cap for added protection and durability Removable leather tongue guard Ergo-Fit safety toe designed to match contours of feet, providing superior comfort and flexibility ASTM F2413 protective toe classification ASTM F2413 electrical hazard standard Oil, chemical, abrasion, heat and slip-resistant rubber outsole