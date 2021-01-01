Men's Georgia Boot GB00309 Carbo-Tec LT Waterproof Lacer Work Boot

Take the long days head on in the Georgia Boot Carbo-Tec LT Lacer Work Boot. The upper is constructed from full-grain pasture proof SPR leather, which means it is very resistant against caustic chemicals and acids typically found in barnyard environments. The heel features the Counter Lock system which acts as both a heel stabilizer and boot kick off. The hardware is dual functioning milled brass that can be used as hooks or eyelets. The inside is equipped with the Georgia Waterproof System to keep your feet dry when working in wet environments, we guarantee it. Built with a Goodyear® welt construction, the Carbo-Tec LT lacer boot features a dual density outsole that is incredibly durable. This boot meets the ASTM F2892 electrical hazard standards for soft toe work boots. If you're looking for a comfortable, long-lasting farm and ranch boot, you need to try the Carbo-Tec LT lacer work boot. Features and Benefits Chemical, Oil, slip, heat, and abrasion resistant Pasture-proof materials Counter Lock system acts as a heel stabilizer and boot kick off Dual functioning milled brass hooks/eyelets Georgia Waterproof System keeps feet dry Goodyear® welt construction Fiberglass shank for added stability Removable Quick Response polyurethane footbed Removable kiltie accent ASTM F2892 electrical hazard standards