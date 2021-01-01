Men's Georgia Boot GB00394 Carbo-Tec LTX WP CT Pull On Work Boot

No matter how tough the work condition is, the Georgia Boot GB00394 Carbo-Tec LTX Waterproof Composite Toe Pull On Work Boot will keep up with you always. Designed for extreme comfort and performance, this safety-toe boot features a composite toe, and is crafted from barnyard-proof SPR™ leather that is extremely durable and abrasion-resistant. The removable AMP LT insole with a layer of memory foam provides all-day comfort to your feet, and the double ribbed steel shank with a cushioned EVA midsole offers stability and long-lasting cushioning. Features and Benefits Part of the Carbo-Tec LTX Collection Georgia® waterproof system Goodyear® welt construction High performance mesh lining Grip panels Back zipper High abrasion heel with reflective striping Removable AMP LT insole with memory foam Double-ribbed, tempered steel shank Ergo-Fit safety toe for superior comfort and flexibility Dual-density EVA and Carbo-Tec™ non-marking rubber outsole Heat, chemical, abrasion, and slip-resisting ASTM F2413 protective toe classification Meets ASTM F2413 electrical hazard standard