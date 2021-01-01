Walter Hagen Men's Geo Conversational Shorts, Size 38, Bird Navy

Take on the course in style built for performance with the Walter Hagen® Men’s Geo Conversational Shorts. Stretch fabric offers a comfortable fit that moves with you and HydroDri moisture-wicking technology keeps you dry and comfortable out on the course. Fit & Design: Standard fit golf shorts Made of comfortable stretch fabric built to move with you Gripper stretch waistband holds shirt in place Zip fly and button closure for a secure fit 2 front pockets and 2 back pockets for storing small items Single welt back pockets Breathable and wrinkle resistant Embroidered “11” at back pocket Technology: HydroDri moisture-wicking technology keeps you dry and comfortable UPF 50+ helps protect against the sun’s harmful rays