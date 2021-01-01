Mountain Hardwear Men's Ghost Whisperer™ UL Down Full-Zip Hoody, Large, Black

FIT AND DESIGN: Mountain Hardwear’s lightest down layer insulated with a limited, time-sensitive resource 5D x 7D ripstop construction Two zippered hand pockets Elastic cuffs Drawcord hem adjustment Highly packable design stuffs into its own pocket with internal carabiner clip loop TECHNOLOGY: Ultralight ripstop shell fabric with DWR finish Q. Shield 1000-fill Allied RDS® certified down insulation ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Weight: 6.67 oz. / 189 g Uses: Superlight Backcountry, Alpine Climbing, Rock Climbing, Backpacking / Hiking, Camping Center Back Length: 27.5 in. /70 cm