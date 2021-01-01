Nike Men's Giannis Lightweight Track Pants, Medium, Green

Fit & Design: Loose fit for a roomy feel Updated cut-and-sew lines and floating seams freshen up one of Giannis' favorite lifestyle silhouettes Elastic waistband with extra-long drawcord The leg openings are equipped with bungee cords and toggles; wear them loose or cinch them tight to dial in your custom fit Woven polyester fabric feels crisp and lightweight Mesh-lined hand pockets Zippered back pocket Satiny contrast piping detail The lower legs are embellished with an allover polka dot emboss Intricate knit tape stitched along the sides Giannis flag label Embroidered Swoosh “Freak” logo is featured at the thigh Additional Details: Made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers Machine wash