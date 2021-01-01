The Movement Men's Go 106 TI Ski is an all-mountain ski designed for freeride Performance on big mountain terrain. Thriving in soft Snow conditions, this ski Features two titanium plates for increased stability, combining with the VA-Tech vibration absorber to ensure you ride smooth through anything. The poplar Wood core is poppy and energetic, giving you a playful ride that still knows how to get down to it when you want to charge downhill. With a 106 waist that delivers supreme float and all the floaty fun you need to get you through soft Snowy days. Features of the Movement Men's Go 106 TI Ski Poplar Wood Core VA-Tech vibration absorber- A natural rubber layer which incorporates fiberglass is placed in the front of the skis to absorb vibrations Power Plates- Two titanium plates Are completely integrated (on the Upper and lower part of the ski) in the Wood core construction in order to guarantee stability and Performance when skiing. P-Tex 4000 base- Bases Are top quality sintered bases with High molecular Density. We use 3 different P-Tex bases throughout the range which Are cArefully chosen to match the indiviDual ski Double plate reinforcement- A system of two fiberglass layers completely integrated under the bindings to guarantee a perfect anchorage of the screws. Alpine edge