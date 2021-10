Maximize performance wearing the Brooks® Go-To 7’’ Running Shorts. Constructed of DriLayer® sweat-wicking fabric, these shorts combine comfort and function. Designed to keep you dry, this streamlined style offers a personalized fit with a drawcord at the waist. Go the extra mile sporting the Brooks® Go-To 7’’ Running Shorts. FEATURES: 7’’ inseam running shorts Semi-fitted, mid-rise DriLayer® fabric wicks sweat Lightweight fabric construction Drawcord at the waist Zip pocket for secured storage