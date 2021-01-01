From skechers

Men's Skechers GOwalk Arch Fit Grand Select Running Sneaker

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Meet your walking and running goals with the Skechers GOwalk Arch Fit Grand Select Running Sneaker. Features and Benefits Part of the GOwalk Collection EZ Fit design with stretch-laced front Pull tab Arch Fit™ design with anatomically designed supportive insole system Podiatrist-certified arch support Removable insole with Air-Cooled design for comfort Ultra-lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO™ cushioning COMFORT PILLAR TECHNOLOGY™ midsole and outsole Dual-density outsole for added stability and support

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com