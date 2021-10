From a casual weekend morning to an afternoon in the park, maintain your easygoing personal style with this Men's My Hero Academia Graphic Sweatshirt - Black. The soft, light-weight fabric helps you stay comfortable throughout your day and the hoodie adds to the coolness factor. Pair with anything from chinos, jeans or shorts for a fun, versatile style. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Fictitious Character. Material: Cotton.