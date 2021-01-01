Fjallraven Men's Greenland No.1 Special Edition Jacket - XS - Mountain Grey / Black

The Fjallraven Men's Greenland No.1 Special Edition Jacket is a wind- and water-resistant jacket for hiking the outdoors. A fixed hood that won't get lost and a buttoned flap protects the front zipper. Treat the jacket with Greenland Wax (not included) for increased wind and water Performance. This edition Features contrast color at the shoulders and the underside of the forearm, as well as leather bound cuffs and hood. Features of the Fjallraven Men's Greenland No.1 Special Edition Jacket Classic jacket in our G-1000 Eco fabric (recycled polyester and organic cotton) Two chest pockets and two hand pockets Sleeve end with press button adjustment and gusset Zipper with press button on the placket Fixed hood Leather piping on hood and sleeve ends