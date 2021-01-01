Asolo Men's Greenwood GV Shoe - 10.5 - Graphite

Features of the Asolo Men's GreenWood GV Shoe Upper: Water-resistant Perwanger leather mm 2.2-2.4 Lining: Gore-Tex Performance Comfort Footwear Lasting Board: Asoflex 00 MR Anatomic Footbed: Lite 2 Sole: Asolo/Vibram Duo Radiant (rubber-Dual Density EVA) Outsole design offers outstanding Performance and grip Aggressive heel cleats combined with Aso-brake enhance the grip on descents Bold design on the inside lateral part offers increased support and control of pronation Developed with Vibram Megagrip compound assuring maximum grip on wet surfaces and durability Midsole is named Duo Radiant, as it is constructed with two different EVA densities Top is more compact to improve stability Lower part is made with a softer material for shock absorption Lower Density (softer) stretches from the heel to the toe to offer maximum comfort during the activity