Barbour Men's Grizedale Jacket - Large - Black

The Barbour Men's Grizedale Jacket is a handsome rain jacket with clean everyday styling. The 2.5-layer construction teams up with fully taped seams for reliable waterproof protection, and stretchy low-profile trim around the hood, hem, and cuffs keeps pesky weather from sneaking in. It's super lightweight and stuffs into an included travel bag so you can easily take it with you on any trip. Features of the Barbour Men's Grizedale Jacket 2.5 Layer lightweight waterproof jacket with packaway bag Unlined with fully taped seams Tonal Lycra binding around hood, cuff and hem Inner mesh pocket Reflective Barbour branding Barbour logo to chest Fabric Details 100% Polyamide