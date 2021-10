What it is: A gentle yet effective cleanser for both beard and skin. What it does: Using plant-based surfactants, this low-foaming formula works to soften and soothe even the most bristly of beards while removing dirt, debris and odors. The Azur Lime fragrance features fresh citrus, energizing mint and juniper balanced with moss, woods and patchouli. How to use: Dampen your beard with hot water and massage the cleanser deep into the beard. Rinse