Men's ASICS GT-2000 9 Running Shoe

Whether you're at the gym or running, the ASICS GT-2000 9 Running Sneaker gifts you a comfortable stride. This men's sneaker features FLYTEFOAM™ midsole technology for an optimum bounce back and responsiveness, while an engineered mesh upper improves breathability to keep your feet relaxed for an active day. Features and Benefits Eco-friendly Part of the GT-2000™ Collection FLYTEFOAM™ cushioning consists of sustainable materials that also increase the durability of the foam Rearfoot and forefoot GEL™ technology cushioning provides excellent shock absorption DYNAMIC DUOMAX™ technology helps reduce pronation Anti-microbial and moisture-wicking OrthoLite™ X-55 sockliner improves comfort Engineered mesh upper improves breathability and reduces waste and carbon emissions Sockliner produced with a solution dyeing process that reduces water usage and carbon emissions Reinforced in key areas for added support Extra-wide fit