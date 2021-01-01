Burton Men's GTX 3L Breaker Jacket - Large - Martini Olive / Silver Green

Features of the Burton Men's GTX 3L Breaker Jacket Gore-Tex three-layer recycled polyester 75D plain weave fabric is every bit as weatherproof, breathable, and durable as two-layer fabric but Features a Gore-Tex membrane laminated between the outer shell and a tricot knit scrim that eliminates the need for the separate lining found in two-layer fabric; Gore-Tex fabric is GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY PFC-free DWR coating Attached Contour hood with front and rear adjustment is helmet compatible Mesh-lined, no-snap pit-zip vents YKK water-resistant zippers