Simms Men's Guide Pants, XL, Blue

Give yourself free ranging motion with the Simms® Guide Pants. A nylon and spandex construction features COR3™ technology that wicks away moisture, shields the sun with UPF 50 protection, and fights odor buildup. Articulated knees and a gusseted crotch allow easy movement while an expandable waist adds comfort. A variety of pockets hold small gear and cell phones for convenience that makes the Guide Pants perfect for fishing trips. FEATURES: Easy moving spandex pants 94% nylon, 6% Spandex construction COR3™ technology features moisture wicking, UPF50 sun protection, and fights odor Articulated knees a crotch gusset for added comfort and free movement Expandable waist One zip-secure pocket One hook and look secure panel for knives and accessories Hand pockets with double layer panel for knives Internal cell phone pocket Style: 10799-