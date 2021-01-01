Bates Men's GX-8 8” Composite Toe Side Zip Work Boots, 9.0MEDIUM, Desert

No job is too tough for the Bates® Men’s GX-8 8” Composite Toe Side Zip work boot. Wolverine Warrior Leather® and nylon upper stays oil, stain and abrasion resistant, making it tough enough to handle any job. Lightweight and flexible, the GX incorporates a removable insert for superior cushion, while the slip-resistant rubber outsole delivers maximum traction control. Increase your productivity and comfort in the GX work boot. FEATURES: Wolverine Warrior Leather® and nylon upper is oil, stain and abrasion resistant YKK® nylon side zipper for a snug, secure fit Cushioned, removable insert for utmost comfort Slip resistant rubber outsole for superior traction Athletic cement construction that keeps the boot lightweight and flexible Non-metallic, composite toe meets ASTM F2413-11 safety standards Shaft height: 8” Style: E02276