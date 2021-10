QUICK-DRYING MESH COMFORT. The Hurley H2O-DRI Onshore Mesh Shorts are a classic mesh style featuring a sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry. H2O-DRI technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. Details Nike H2O-DRI. 100% Polyester. Elastic Waistband with Drawcord Closure. On Seam Pockets. Left Leg Screenprint and H2O-DRI Heat Transfer. Machine Wash. Imported. Men's H2O-Dri Onshore Mesh Walkshorts 19" in Black, Size Medium