The North Face Men's Hammetts II SS Shirt - Medium - Aviator Navy Heritage Medium Four Color Plaid

The North Face Men's Hammetts II SS Shirt is a short sleeve plaid shirt for summertime comfort. Step out the door and head to work or the park with your dog. Barbeques with pals and drinks at the local watering hole. The 100%; recycled fabric is comfortable in the heat and offers a classic, clean look. Features of The North Face Men's Hammetts II Short Sleeve Shirt Standard Fit Made of 100% recycled fabric Logo flag label on left side seam Fabric Details 115 grams per squAre meter 60% recycled cotton, 40% recycled polyester