Under Armour Men's Hardwoods Graphic Jacket - Medium - UA Barren Camo / Black

Features of Under Armour Men's HardWoods Graphic Jacket UA Storm Technology repels water without sacrificing breathability Ultra-durable, lightweight fabric gives you just the right protection without sacrificing breathability 4-way stretch fabrication paired with an encased elastic bi-swing provides full, unrestricted mobility Quiet construction prevents fabric from rustling, helping you stay silent Extreme articulation for enhanced structure and durability Secure, zip hand pockets Fabric Details 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane