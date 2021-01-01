Howler Brothers Men's Harker's Flannel - Medium - Mesa Plaid / Foliage

Features of the Howler Brothers Men's Harker's Flannel Custom metal buttons Howler Monkey embroidery at back yoke Hunter's yoke at right shoulder Reinforced elbow patches Super soft brushed finish Soft warmth to the Howler table Simple enough to be a staple in your closet but added a little Howler vibe with a single button-through flap pocket on the left chest Reinforced elbow patches, contrast stitching, custom metal buttons and a hunter's yoke on the right shoulder Fabric Details 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester