Marmot Men's Harkins Lightweight Flannel LS Shirt - Small - Fig

The Marmot Men's Harkins Lightweight Flannel LS Shirt is a Performance flannel for mild weather. Fall hikes to spring excursions, the cotton and recycled polyester twill weave will keep you going in the chill. The COOLMAX EcoMade Technology wicks moisture and dries fast so a little sweat on the trail won't leave you feeling uncomfortable. Features of the Marmot Men's Harkins Lightweight Flannel LS Shirt Bluesign approved fabric Durable, lightweight Performance double brushed flannel Marmot upcycle product with recycled Polyester from post-consumer plastic bottles Quick-drying and wicking Ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) 50 Double brushed for added comfort Durable flat-felled seams Shirt tail hem Button down collar Fabric Details 57% Cotton, 43% Recycled Polyester