Burberry Mens Tops. Fashion category: Dress Shirts. SKU: 8004964. Color: White. Burberry Mens Harry Long-sleeve Striped Cotton Oxford Shirt. Tailored from mid-weight woven cotton, it features distinctive stripes of red and black knitted trim around the point collar and button cuffs, a chest pocket embroidered with the housess EKD Equestrian Knight Device motif, a box pleat at the back yoke, and a curved hem. Material: 100% Cotton.