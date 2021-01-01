Trespass Mens Hawkings Waterproof Packaway Jacket (Black) - M - Also in: S, L

Waterproof jacket with 2.5 layer fabric with printed backing. - Adjustable zip off hood. - Water repellent front zip. - 2 lower zipped pockets. - Adjustable drawcord at hem. - Stretch binding around cuffs and hood. - Packs into pouch. - Waterproof 15000mm, breathable 10000mvp, windproof, taped seams. - Fabric 1: 100% polyester, TPU membrane. - Fabric 2: 89% polyestyer, 11% elastane, TPU membrane. - Trespass Mens Chest Sizing (approx): S - 35-37in/89-94cm, M - 38-40in/96.5-101.5cm, L - 41-43in/104-109cm, XL - 44-46in/111.5-117cm, XXL - 46-48in/117-122cm, 3XL - 48-50in/122-127cm. - Gender: Men