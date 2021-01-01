Under Armour Men's HeatGear Armour Sleeveless Shirt, Large, White

When the summer turns into a scorcher, reach for the Under Armour® Men's HeatGear Armour Sleeveless Shirt. Made with soft and compressive HeatGear® fabric to keep you cool, mesh underarm and back panels for ventilation and UPF 30+ properties to protect skin from the sun, this men's tank is built for warm weather. Keep cool in the HeatGear Armour Sleeveless Shirt. FEATURES: Soft and smooth HeatGear® fabric also features the benefits of UA Compression Stretch-mesh underarm panels deliver strategic ventilation UPF 30+ provides protections from the sun's harmful rays Four-way stretch fabric provides enhanced mobility and flexibility Signature Moisture Transport System wicks sweat and dries quickly Anti-microbial technology controls fabric odors Mesh panel on back neck with ARMOUR wordmark