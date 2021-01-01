Callaway Men's Heather Jacquard Polo, Large, Green

Fit and Design: Classic Golf Fit - Roomiest silhouette and slightly longer sleeves designed for ease of motion Self collar Short sleeve Jacquard fabrication offers a sophisticated and textured pattern Stretch to give full range of motion Technology: Cooling keeps you cool and comfortable All over ventilation to keep you cool Opti Dri™ wicks away moisture to keep you dry Swing Tech™ technology and added stretch in the fabric allow for a full range of motion with every swing Additional Details: 95% Polyester 5% Elastane Machine Wash Imported