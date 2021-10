This heathered zip-front hoodie with skull-shaped embellishments is tailored from pure cashmere fabric. Attached hood Long sleeves Ribbed at cuffs, hood, and hem Exposed zip front Split kangaroo pocket Cashmere Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem. Direct Men's - M Contemporary Coll > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. ZADIG & VOLTAIRE. Color: Charcoal. Size: M.