Seirus Men's Heatwave Plus SoundTouch Ascent Gloves, Large, Black

Fit & Design: Form-fit glove Premium leather shell you can keep your hands out of the elements 100%waterproof and breathable Thermal Reflective stage-up to 20% warmer and Kinetic stage that amplifies temps between 4-5° by reflecting and amplifying heat emitted from your hand to stay warm without the bulk Technology: Neofleece® panel insulating the back of the hand Heatwave™ thermodynamic lining dual heating system reflects and amplifies your body’s heat to produce that warm cozy feeling Additional Details: Recommended for on-mountain use or anything requiring rugged warmth