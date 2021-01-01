Spire By Galaxy Navy Men's Heavyweight Moto Jacket

Spire By Galaxy Men's Heavyweight Moto Jacket. This heavyweight moto jacket features a detachable zippered hood and an inner bib with fleece lining for comfort. Hooded tech jacket with a detachable zippered hood Inner bib with fleece lining and zipper closure Bib features red trim and a ribbed collar Quilted chevron lining Pockets: 2 inner pockets with headphone media loop and contrast trim 2 zippered chest pockets with faux-leather trim 2 zippered side pockets with faux-leather trim Sleeve pocket with faux-leather trim and spire logo Ribbed hem and sleeve cuffs help protect from the cold Ribbed fabric collar Contrast bungee cord and snap closure by the collar