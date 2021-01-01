Carhartt Men's Heritage 8 Inch Waterproof Work Boot - Soft Toe - 8 - Bison Brown Oil Tan

Features of the Carhartt Men's Heritage 8 Inch Waterproof Work Boot - Soft Toe Soft toe. Identifies non-safety soft toe intended for use in environments where protective safety toes Are not needed or required Electrical hazard (non-safety soft toe). Identifies secondary protection against incidental contact with electrical circuits of 18,000 volts or less under dry conditions. Non-safety soft toe EH styles meet ASTM F2892-18 EH standards Storm defender waterproof breathable protection. These shoes Are designed to be completely waterproof and to keep your feet dry in most types of wet conditions. A waterproof and breathable membrane is used to keep your feet dry but promote air flow and circulation TPU heel guard with achilles flex joint. The carhartt heel guard feature is designed to provide ankle stability, side impact protection and heel protection durability Fastdry Technology lining. Fastdry lining wicks away sweat for comfort Cushion comfort insole. Carhartt PU with foam cushion insole provides comfortable support and reduces foot fatigue PU strobel pad Direct attached welt construction with Dual Density PU carhartt core Outsole