McDavid Men's Hex Thudd Compression Shorts, Large, White

Unleash your aggressive side with the McDavid® Hex Thudd Compression Shorts. You’re limitless thanks to 9mm Hex™ Technology delivering a lightweight feel while offering security at the hips, tailbone and thighs. Compression technology aids large muscles while hDc™ Moisture Management Technology wicks sweat to the surface for quick evaporation. Strength and comfort at the seams is provided via 6-thread flatlock technology. FEATURES: Padded compression shorts Hip, tailbone and thigh padding for total protection 9mm Hex™ Technology delivers a lightweight feel while offering security Compression technology helps large muscles by reducing pulls and strains hDc™ Moisture Management Technology wicks sweat away 6-thread flatlock technology provides strength at the seams Fitted feel that adjusts to your movements for constant protection Includes cup pocket Model: 737 SIZE CHART: Men’s waist size. S: 28-30” M: 30-34” L: 34-38” XL: 38-42” XXL: 42-46” 3XL: 46-50”