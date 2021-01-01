Fjallraven Men's High Coast Wind Jacket - XL - Navy

The Fjallraven Men's High Coast Wind Jacket is a packable jacket for wind protection. Summer weather can also bring wind and a little rain, but the HC-Lite fabric blend of polyamide and cotton with wax impregnation is ready to help. Wind and water-resistant while remaining lightweight so you can get through your walk, paddle or bike portion of the day. Features of the Fjallraven Men's High Coast Wind Jacket Light, versatile and packable wind jacket with snug-Fitting, adjustable hood A perfect pullover garment for light trekking and day trips Blocks out cold winds while effectively letting out moisture from within Wind resistant, well ventilated and quick drying Zipper at the front with flap on the inside Vertical zippered chest pocket 2 zippered hand pockets with mesh lining Elastic binding at sleeve cuffs Drawstring adjustment at hem