KEEN Men's Highland WP Chukka - 10 - Steel Grey / Drizzle

The KEEN Men's Highland WP Chukka is a Hybrid shoe for light trails and urban excursions. The sneaker-like Fit is where your feet will find utter happiness when strolling around for the day. It's all about the High-rebound EVA Midsole with not too High but not too low height at the Upper. The KEEN. DRY Technology delivers waterproof, breathable Performance so you can make it through any day, rain or shine. Walk with confidence in the leather chukka that meets town and trail with pride. Features of the KEEN Men's Highland WP Chukka Waterproof, premium leather Upper Lace-lock bungee system Removable luftcell PU insole for long-lasting comfort High-rebound EVA Midsole Abrasion-resistant EVA Outsole Keen.dry waterproof, breathable membrane Eco anti-odor for natural odor control Environmentally preferred premium leather from LWG-certified tannery