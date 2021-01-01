We've spent over 20 years perfecting our original Crusher Tee, and its laid-back style has the staying power to prove it. Washed for everyday softness, this customer favorite features classic art and barely skims the body for a look that's as easygoing as you are. Solid Colors: 100% USA Grown CottonHeather Colors: 70% Cotton/30% PolyesterClassic FitDesigned to skim the body for a flattering look. 100% USA Grown Cotton5.9 ozGarment washed for softnessRib at the neck and self-fabric taping from shoulder to shoulder. Printed graphic. Do what you love. Love what you do.Â® locker patch and Jake printed at back neck | Life is Good Men's Hiking Jake Vintage Crusher Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Darkest Blue Size Small | 100% Cotton