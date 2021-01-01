The Liquid Force Men's Hinge Classic CGA Vest is a personal flotation device for use during water sports that doesn't limit your Performance. The Flex-Span fabric creates a lightweight feel, with a lining that dries quickly and is both comfortable and soft for all day wear. Its 5-panel design Features flex panels on the front that work to keep your range of motion strong. No Matter how you ride, this vest keeps you both safe and happy on the water. Features of the Liquid Force Men's Hinge Classic CGA Vest Flex-Span fabric makes the classic hinge lightweight Comfortable, soft, fast dry lining 5-Panel design with front flex panels Comfortable, soft, fast dry lining Great for all water sports activities