Regatta Mens Holcombe Iep Low Hiking Boots (Bayleaf/Burnt Umber) - 11 - Also in: 7.5, 13, 10, 8, 9, 7, 12

Mens hiking boots made of Isotex waterproof material. - Seam sealed with internal membrane bootee liner. - Hydropel water resistant technology. - Deep padded neoprene collar and mesh tongue. - Rubberized toe and heel bumpers. - New and improved fit with precise heel hold and generous toe room. - Double eyelet for secure heel hold. - EVA comfort footbed. - Stabilizing shank technology. - Internal EVA Pocket for underfoot comfort and reduced weight. - New rubber outsole with self cleaning and angled lugs for propulsion, breaking, and self cleaning properties. - 10% Polyester, 90% Polyurathane.