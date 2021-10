Join Mickey and get into the holiday spirit with this plaid pullover. Looking festive in his Santa hat and scarf, Mickey stands out against the bold allover print of our fleece top that's sure to be a warm favorite. Fleece fabrication interior, ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem. Genuine, Original, Authentic Disney Store Product. Size: XL. Color: red. Gender: male. Age Group: kids. Material: Cotton.